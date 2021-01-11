Democrats could delay their plan to impeach Trump by several months

Democrats could delay an impeachment trial of Donald Trump until after Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, a top official said yesterday, as Nancy Pelosi said she would also seek a vote to have the president removed from office..

James Clyburn, the House majority whip, said that representatives would take up articles of impeachment against Mr Trump today but that they weren’t likely to send them to the Senate for several months.

The senior Democrat said this would allow senators to concentrate on approving Biden administration appointments and tackle legislative priorities such as a second coronavirus relief package.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Mr Clyburn told CNN, adding that Ms Pelosi, the House Speaker who controls the timetable of proceedings, was in agreement.

Ms Pelosi said last night that there would be a resolution as early as today calling on Vice-President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove Mr Trump from office, before moving to impeachment.

The 25th Amendment of the US Constitution allows Mr Pence and the cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties. Ms Pelosi said that, after that, the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor."

Momentum for impeaching Mr Trump a historic second time grew over the weekend among rank-and-file Democrats and some Republicans.

Representative Ted Lieu, of California, announced the article of impeachment drafted by him and other House Democrats had drawn more than 210 co-sponsors.

Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, of Pennsylvania, spoke out, saying that Mr Trump had “committed impeachable offences”, a sign of growing anger over the outgoing president’s role in the January 6 assault on the Capitol building.

More senior Republicans, however, have urged the Democratic-led House not to initiate proceedings, calling them “inflammatory” and risked creating further divide.

If impeachment goes ahead,, the next step is for a Senate trial. At least 17 Republicans would have to join the Democrats to win a conviction, which would prevent Mr Trump from running again for office.

However, Alan Dershowitz, a prominent attorney who has previously represented the president, yesterday questioned whether such a move was legally permissible.

He said that even if Mr Trump was impeached, the Senate would not be able to hear a trial because he would be a private citizen by the time that were to happen.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger has labelled Mr Trump the “worst president ever” in a video calling for unity after the US Capitol riots.

The former Republican California governor likened last week’s violence to that of the Kristallnacht, during which Jewish property was destroyed in Germany in 1938.

He said that rampage was carried out by the “Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys”, referring to the US far-right group.

In a seven-minute and 39-second video posted on Twitter, the 73-year-old actor said: “Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol.

“But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted.”

He said the mob of Mr Trump’s supporters had “trampled the very principles” on which the country was founded.

Mr Schwarzenegger, who was born two years after the end of World War II, spoke about the dangers of intolerance and his childhood in Austria. He said he grew up surrounded by “broken men drinking away their guilt” for their participation in the “most evil regime in history”. “It all started with lies, and lies, and lies and intolerance,” he said.

“So being from Europe, I have seen first-hand how things can spin out of control.”

He accused Mr Trump of seeking a coup following the results of a “fair election” by “misleading people with lies”.

“President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

