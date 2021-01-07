Democrats and Republicans accuse Trump of inciting ‘coup’

Stand-off: Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Congressional Democrats and some Republicans last night accused President Donald Trump of inciting a coup after an angry mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol, interrupted the proceedings and triggered an evacuation of lawmakers.

Throngs of pro-Trump rioters busted through security barricades, breaking windows, climbing on rafters, ripping down American flags and roaming the Senate chamber.

Lawmakers were told to grab gas masks as police deployed tear gas inside the Rotunda, the ornate area under the dome that connects the House and the Senate.

Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger called it a “coup attempt.”

He later commented directly to Donald Trump: “You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster.”

Republican Senator Ben Sasse from Nebraska also criticised the outgoing president. “Today, the United States Capitol – the world’s greatest symbol of self-government – was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard,” he said.

“Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”

Clashes: Pro-Trump protesters tear down a barricade as they clash with Capitol Police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Republican Don Bacon, blamed Trump’s rhetoric, saying, “our president should have given a much more clear tone. Leaders create calmness and direction; they don’t inspire people to get angry and do the things that they’re doing.”

Senator Mitt Romney, as he was led away to safety, told a reporter, “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski implored Trump to “tell your supporters to stop the violence. Stop the assault. Now.”

Former Texan congressman Will Hurd, who retired last year over his frustrations with Trump’s takeover of the party, called it “domestic terrorism.”

“This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power,” Hurd tweeted.

Democrats, some tweeting from hiding places within the Capitol, reacted passionately to the chaos around them.

“On August 24, 1814, the British stormed our Capitol and set fire to it,” tweeted Senator Cory Booker. “Now the Capitol has again been breached and sieged. Donald Trump incited this. He is responsible for this. And he is silent as this tragic moment continues.”

Trump eventually released a one-minute taped statement telling his supporters that he loved them but they should “go home now.” Still, he continued his baseless claim that the presidential election was “fraudulent.”

“I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it – especially the other side,” he said, reiterating the same false allegations that have incensed his supporters.

“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

Still, many saw Trump’s statement as falling short of his responsibility as president to quell the unrest. (© Washington Post)