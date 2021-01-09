Democratic plans to give Trump push are running out of time

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will leave it to others to decide if Donald Trump should be impeached. Photo: Susan Walsh/ AP

The rapidly growing calls among Democrats to oust President Trump either by his own cabinet taking action or by another impeachment are running quickly up against the limits of time and Republican Party politics.

Last night, Mr Trump said he won’t attend president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to his successor.

Yesterday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revealed she had spoken to the Joint Chiefs of Staff about precautions to prevent Mr Trump initiating hostilities or ordering nuclear strikes.

For his part, Mr Trump has offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office, and will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s swearing-in.

Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the US Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation’s peaceful transition.

Removing a US president requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican and often a critic of Mr Trump, told CBS News he would “definitely consider” any articles of impeachment because the president “disregarded his oath of office”.

“I do believe that the votes are in the House of Representatives to put forth articles of impeachment, and he’ll be the only president to be impeached twice,” said leading Democrat James Clyburn.

Mr Biden has blamed Mr Trump for instigating Wednesday’s violence but has not said whether he supports removal.

Transition spokesman Andrew Bates said Mr Biden would focus on preparing to take power and leave it to Vice President Mike Pence, the Cabinet and Congress “to act as they see fit”.

Mr Trump’s comments come two days after a violent mob of his supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Mr Biden’s victory.

Mr Biden will become president at noon on January 20 regardless of Mr Trump’s plans.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Mr Trump tweeted. The move had been widely expected, as Mr Trump for months falsely claimed victory in the election and promulgated baseless claims of voter fraud. His own administration said the election had been fairly run.

Mr Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Mr Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Mr Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the president-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, has said that whether Mr Trump attended the inauguration was not a priority for Mr Biden.

Mr Biden has also indicated he will leave it up to others to decide on any possible impeachment regarding Mr Trump.

On Thursday Mr Trump appeared to be trying to quell the furore and head off any clamour for his removal from office. He released a video message in which he condemned the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on Wednesday and said he was prepared for a smooth transition to president-elect Joe Biden.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th,” Mr Trump said. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

The president has been besieged on all sides since supporters he inspired vandalised the Capitol and disrupted the House and Senate during the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Some administration officials have resigned in protest and several senior Republicans in Congress said he bears responsibility for encouraging the mob and refusing to acknowledge Mr Biden’s victory.

Despite that, most Republicans haven’t expressed an appetite for another drawn out political battle with the combative president who has just 12 days before he leaves office.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have called on Mr Pence and the Cabinet to remove Mr Trump under the 25th Amendment.

They both said Trump could be impeached, again, if they don’t.

