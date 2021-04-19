Democrat urges more street clashes if Chauvin is acquitted

Peaceful protest: A woman holds up a sign outside the Brooklyn Center police station during the seventh day of protest on Saturday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

A veteran Democratic congresswoman has urged demonstrators to be more confrontational if Derek Chauvin is cleared of murdering George Floyd.

Maxine Waters, who has represented her California district since 1991, joined a crowd in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, protesting last week’s police killing of Daunte Wright.

Mr Wright (20), who was black, was shot dead by Kimberley Potter, a white veteran police officer who said she had accidentally fired her gun, thinking it was a Taser. Ms Potter, who has since resigned, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter.

The incident triggered days of protests in a state already on high alert pending the verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed black man last year.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Ms Waters said on Saturday. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Asked what demonstrators should do over the days ahead, she continued: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business. I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty,” in the Chauvin trial. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”

Ms Waters’ remarks came amid a backdrop of renewed protests across the US over a series of police shootings with unrest reported in Oakland, California and Chicago.

Lawyers in the Chauvin case are due to present their closing arguments today before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

As protests intensified in the Minneapolis suburb where Mr Wright was killed, a group of black men joined the crowd intent on keeping the peace and preventing protests from escalating into violence.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since Sunday. Despite the mayor’s calls for the police and protesters to scale back their tactics, the nights have often ended in objects being thrown, tear gas and arrests.

The black men at the edge of the crowd wear yellow patches on protective vests that identify them as members of the Minnesota Freedom Fighters, a group formed to provide security in Minneapolis’ north side neighbourhoods during unrest following the death of George Floyd last year.

They are not shy about casting a forceful image — the group’s Facebook page features members posing with assault-style weapons and describes itself as an “elite security unit” — but on Friday the Freedom Fighters didn’t appear to be armed and said they intended only to encourage peaceful protesting.

Meanwhile, it emerged yesterday that the gunman who killed eight workers at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before taking his own life legally bought the two semi-automatic rifles he used during last Thursday’s massacre after he had been in psychiatric detention, police said.

A trace by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives turned up the two legal purchases last July and September by Brandon Hole (19), a former employee at the facility, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. An IMDB spokesman said the department was not disclosing where the guns were bought.

The purchases were made a few months after Hole was briefly placed under psychiatric detention in March and a shotgun was seized from his home when his mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit “suicide by cop”, according to the FBI.

Based on items seen in his bedroom at that time, Hole was interviewed in April, but the FBI agents found no criminal violation and determined that he had no “racially motivated violent extremism ideology”, Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office.

The attack was the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the US over the past month. Police are still investigating what motivated Hole to open fire. Four members of the Sikh community – three women and a man – were among the eight people killed.

