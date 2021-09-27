Democrat split puts Biden’s $4trn agenda in jeopardy

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Congressional Democrats yesterday hurtled toward a political showdown over President Joe Biden’s roughly $4trn economic agenda, as long-simmering feuds among the party’s liberal and moderate lawmakers threatened to scuttle a series of critical House votes as soon as this week.

With the chamber set to return to work today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to make the case for swift action: She stressed that Democrats needed to adopt their packages to improve the nation’s infrastructure and overhaul federal education, healthcare and tax laws, describing the two legislative efforts as “transformative”.

“ Overwhelmingly the entirety of our caucus, except for a few whose judgment I respect, support the vision of Joe Biden . And we will make progress on it this week,” Ms Pelosi told ABC’s This Week programme.

But both proposals remained unsettled politically a day before the House is set to start considering them, essentially thrusting the whole of Mr Biden’s agenda into political limbo.

Centrist Democrats have pushed most forcefully for a roughly $1trn bipartisan proposal to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections, after securing from Ms Pelosi an earlier commitment to begin debating the measure on September 27. But the timeline has angered liberals, many of whom have said for months they would not support the infrastructure bill until the House first adopts a second, roughly $3.5trn plan that raises taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay for a slew of new federal safety net programmes.

The Democratic divisions have put Ms Pelosi in a political bind, as she looks to satisfy two disparate party factions in the midst of a fast-ticking clock. Adding to her challenge, lawmakers also have only five days left to adopt a measure to fund the government, preventing a shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

The House speaker still tried to project some confidence yesterday, stressing she believes the House can finish its work on time – and “pass the bill this week” that improves the nation’s infrastructure. In the same breath, however, she also told ABC she would never bring a measure to the floor “that doesn’t have the votes”, reflecting the vast uncertainty in the days ahead.

Ms Pelosi also acknowledged that the $3.5trn tax-and-spending package is likely to be reduced in size, describing its whittling down as “self-evident”. Yet she dismissed the idea that the “few people not in agreement” evince a party that is divided, insisting even Democrats “who want a smaller number support the vision of the president”. The legislative frenzy in the House comes as Mr Biden himself increasingly acknowledges the political challenge in enacting an agenda he has described in historic terms since the spring.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, the president said the policymaking process on Capitol Hill is “just going to take some time”, suggesting at one point it could lapse into next year – before shifting course and saying it could still occur more quickly.

No matter the timeline, the task ahead for Democrats is gargantuan – requiring them to resolve policy differences that source back to the very election that helped them secure their narrow Washington majorities. The current stalemate stems in part from an agreement between Ms Pelosi and a group of nine centrists led by Josh Gottheimer. The bloc held up the House earlier this year in an attempt to secure a swift vote on infrastructure reform, resulting in a commitment from the speaker to begin considering the bill on September 27.

The public-works proposal puts forward massive new investments to improve the nation’s infrastructure. The package cleared the Senate on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis in August, and a House vote as soon as this week would send it to Biden’s desk for a signature.

© Washington Post