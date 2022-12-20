| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

latest Democrat-controlled committee meeting to decide whether to make Donald Trump’s tax returns public

Donald Trump Expand

Close

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Josh Boak and Meg Kinnard

A Democrat-controlled committee was meeting on Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former US president has long tried to shield.

The House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has kept a close hold on the actions of the panel, which planned to vote on the release in a closed session. And if members move forward with plans to release the returns, it is unclear how quickly that would happen.

Most Watched

Privacy