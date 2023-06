Wreckage will form key part of probe into disaster that killed five

Debris from the Titan, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John's, Newfoundland yesterday. Photo: AP

Debris from the Titan submersible has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.