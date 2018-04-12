Death toll rises after Canadian youth hockey team involved in bus crash

The death toll in a Canadian bus crash involving a junior hockey team rose to 16 on Wednesday after a woman who worked as trainer for the team died.

The family of Dayna Brons said the 25-year-old died in a Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in last week's incident.

Ms Brons was very proud to be part of the Humboldt Broncos team, they said, and would be remembered for her smile and her love of sports. The team was on its way to a playoff game on Friday when the bus collided with a lorry at a junction near Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Thirteen people were injured.

Police say the uninjured lorry driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance. Alberta Transportation said on Tuesday that it had ordered the lorry company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd, to keep its only other lorry off the road.

The move is standard when a transportation company has been involved in a serious accident, the province said. The crash is still being investigated, and vehicle computer data is being recovered and analysed.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, meanwhile, said it would resume its playoffs on Saturday. Broncos president Kevin Garinger said he wanted the playoffs to continue, adding that playing hockey was part of the healing process.

