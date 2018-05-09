'Death to America' - Iranian politicians set US flag ablaze in parliament
Iranian politicians have set a US flag ablaze in parliament and shouted "Death to America" after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.
Politicians held the impromptu demonstration inside parliament on Wednesday, the day after Mr Trump's decision. They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal.
The chant "Death to America" long has been used in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has been common to hear it within parliament.
However, Wednesday's demonstration shows the public anger coursing through Iran after Mr Trump's decision.
Press Association
Related Content
- US Secretary of State arrives in North Korea to finalise Trump-Kim summit
- Everything you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal as Trump announces exit