Wednesday 9 May 2018

'Death to America' - Iranian politicians set US flag ablaze in parliament

US President Donald Trump holds up a memorandum that re-instates sanctions on Iran after he announced his decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Iranian politicians have set a US flag ablaze in parliament and shouted "Death to America" after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

Politicians held the impromptu demonstration inside parliament on Wednesday, the day after Mr Trump's decision. They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal.

The chant "Death to America" long has been used in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has been common to hear it within parliament.

However, Wednesday's demonstration shows the public anger coursing through Iran after Mr Trump's decision.

Press Association

