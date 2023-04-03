| 5.6°C Dublin

Deadly US storms claim 29 lives amid warnings they are set to intensify in the coming week

People work to remove a tree that fell onto a home, in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S. April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr Expand

People work to remove a tree that fell onto a home, in the aftermath of a tornado, after a monster storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S. April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Annabelle Timsit

The death toll from severe thunderstorms in the US South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic has risen to 29, as authorities warned extreme weather will probably return later this week.

In the latest update to the evolving toll from the storm, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a couple was found dead at the campground of the McCormick’s Creek State Park after heavy storms badly damaged the area.

