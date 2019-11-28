Dead woman found to have husband's body in the freezer
The body of a man was found in the freezer of a dead woman's home and may have been kept there for over a decade, US police have said.
The remains of both individuals were found during a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who had not been seen in two weeks.
The woman, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, was found dead in her bed and Utah police are not treating her death as suspicious.
The body in the freezer was identified as her husband, 69-year-old Paul Edwards Mathers. Sergeant Jeremy Hansen said it was found completely intact in a chest freezer inside the apartment.
Detectives do not yet know how he died or if his wife was involved in his death, but suspect foul play.
Based on when residents in the apartment complex last saw him, Mr Mathers's body could have been in the freezer for any time between one and 11 years, police said.
