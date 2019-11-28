The body of a man was found in the freezer of a dead woman's home and may have been kept there for over a decade, US police have said.

The body of a man was found in the freezer of a dead woman's home and may have been kept there for over a decade, US police have said.

Dead woman found to have husband's body in the freezer

The remains of both individuals were found during a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who had not been seen in two weeks.

The woman, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, was found dead in her bed and Utah police are not treating her death as suspicious.

The body in the freezer was identified as her husband, 69-year-old Paul Edwards Mathers. Sergeant Jeremy Hansen said it was found completely intact in a chest freezer inside the apartment.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In