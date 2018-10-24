Dead Sea Scrolls in US bible museum 'forged'

A Bible museum founded by an evangelical Christian billionaire has removed five fragments said to have been from the Dead Sea Scrolls after experts concluded they were "inconsistent with ancient origin".

The $500m Museum of the Bible was opened in Washington last November by Steve Green, the founder of craft chain Hobby Lobby, and displayed some of his artefacts built up over a decade of collecting. But on Monday the chief curator, Jeffrey Kloha, announced that five of the 16 fragments in the collection were being removed from public display after German-based scholars examined them.

Mr Kloha told CNN: "Though we had hoped the testing would render different results, this is an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of verifying the authenticity of rare biblical artefacts, the elaborate testing process undertaken, and our commitment to transparency."

Some academics had disputed their authenticity since they went on display.

Last year, the museum sent the fragments to German experts who used 3D digital microscopy and studied the ink used on the papyrus.

Last year, the US Justice Department accused the Green family's company of smuggling ancient artefacts from Iraq. They paid a $3m fine and agreed to return 5,000 items.

