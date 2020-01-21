De Niro receives Lifetime honour - and can't resist swipe at president
Robert De Niro, considered one of the finest motion picture performers of his generation, was saluted with a lifetime achievement award from his acting peers, and used the occasion to take a veiled jab at US President Donald Trump.
The two-time Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film 'The Irishman' received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute celebrating a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas like 'The Deer Hunter', 'Raging Bull' and 'The Godfather: Part II' to comedies such as 'Meet the Parents'.
Stepping onto the stage to a rousing standing ovation and cheers at the Shrine Auditorium, De Niro took another swipe at Mr Trump, without mentioning him by name, as the president faces a Senate trial on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"There's right, and there's wrong and there's common sense, and there's abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone else ... to voice my opinion," the actor said.
"And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I'm going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power. And that's all I'm going say about that tonight."
De Niro (76) has emerged as one of Mr Trump's most vocal critics outside of political circles. In 2018, he launched an expletive-laden attack on Mr Trump on live television as a presenter on stage of the Tony Awards for Broadway theatre. Mr Trump responded on Twitter by calling De Niro "a very low-key individual".
A frequent collaborator with director Martin Scorsese, De Niro built his career with haunting portrayals of loners and tough guys - a deranged ex-convict in 'Cape Fear', a disturbed vigilante in 'Taxi Driver', a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran in 'Deer Hunter', a ruthless gangster in 'Goodfellas'.
He joins previous SAG lifetime recipients including Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds.
Irish Independent