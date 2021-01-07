Darkest time in US political history is a testament to Trump’s divisiveness

Chaos: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with Donald Trump yesterday in Washington, DC. Photo: Samuel Corum / Getty

The images of angry hordes storming the US Capitol will forever taint Donald Trump’s legacy and marks one of the darkest moments in America’s political history.

As his most fervent supporters scaled the walls of the hallowed seat of US democracy, many Americans watching on television were shocked, appalled and disgusted.

A bitterly divided United States will struggle to recover from a day that shook the country to its foundations.

Watching the anarchic scenes of Trump supporters in red hats wandering around the corridors of power, many Republicans will have decided they do not still want Mr Trump to be part of it.

To many it looked like sedition, an attempted coup, and the US president failed to stop it, even encouraged it.

It was hard to see how the relationship between Mr Trump and the Republican party could recover.

For some time, many senior Republicans have been wondering what they unleashed by backing Mr Trump in the first place.

As he left they had their answer – a desire for power at all costs, regardless of the Constitution. With the chaos unfolding, some Republicans turned on the president.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, a former Marine, said he had not seen similar scenes since he served in Iraq. He called on the US president to tell the protesters to disperse – saying it was the first time he ever wanted Mr Trump to issue a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Senate leader Mitch McConnell and even vice-president Mike Pence abandoned the president.

For them, loyalty to the Constitution eventually trumped loyalty to a populist who, with controversy, brought victory.

Some Republican leaders also blamed Mr Trump for losing the two Senate seats in Georgia.

The importance of being a winner should never be underestimated in US politics.

Since the election the stench of loss has begun circulating around Mr Trump and Republican leaders don’t like it.

Ted Cruz and a handful of other senators gambled that by objecting to the election results they would find favour with Mr Trump. They seek his blessing to become the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Fellow Republicans accused Mr Cruz and others of “playing with fire” and that prediction came true.

But if many Republicans feel shame at the scenes at the Capitol there are a significant number of Americans who support the president to the hilt.

The chaos was a clear sign that “Trumpism” itself is still alive and well, and Mr Trump will continue to command the support of a volatile section of the Republican party.

In what he may consider exile from the White House, Mr Trump will continue to command that support.

The question for Republican politicians now is do they finally cut Mr Trump loose and move beyond him. (© Telegraph)

