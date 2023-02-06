| 6.1°C Dublin

Dances with Wolves actor appears in court charged with sexually abusing girls

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse at an earlier court appearance. Photo: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Expand

Rio Yamat

A Dances With Wolves actor has appeared in court in Nevada charged with sexually abusing and trafficking Native American girls.

The judge postponed Nathan Chasing Horse's application for bail.

