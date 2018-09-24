Dallas police department has sacked the officer who shot and killed her neighbour inside their own apartment.

Dallas police fire officer who killed unarmed man in his own home

The death of Botham Jean sparked protests across the city and after an internal review officer Amber Guyger was fired.

Police Chief U Renee Hall said in a statement the investigation found Ms Guyger "engaged in adverse conduct" when she was arrested having fatally shot her neighbour earlier this month.

She has been free on bond and an on administrative leave for the past few weeks. Ms Guyge has been charged wit manslaughter

Ms Guyger, a white woman, claimed she thought she was entering her own home, which is downstair’s from the late Mr Jean’s flat.

When she saw Mr Jean she thought he was a burglar and invading her home.

It is unclear why Ms Guyger thought she was entering her own home.

A lawyer for Mr Jean’s family have confirmed he was unarmed when Ms Guyger entered his flat.

Under police administrative rules, the suspect is allowed to appeal the department’s decision.

The National Rifle Association’s spokesperson Dana Loesch waded into the debate and characteristically caused controversy with her comment Mr Jean would have been alive had he been armed and able to shoot back at Ms Guyger.

At the news of the officer’s sacking, Ms Loesch tweeted a one word response: “Good.”

Ms Hall had previously claimed she could not sack the suspect because of federal, state, and local laws, but did not specify which laws she was referencing.

She had also said she “didn’t want to risk interfering” with a criminal investigation into the matter of Mr Jean’s death by firing Ms Guyger, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The criminal investigation has not been completed as yet, but the move may have been in response to immense public pressure on the department to do something.

The Texas Rangers are the agency currently investigating the incident and will turn it over to the District Attorney’s office once it is complete.

Mr Jean is expected to be buried in his home country of Saint Lucia.

