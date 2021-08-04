Cuomo refuses to quit despite probe finding he sexually harassed 11 women

An investigation has found Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York’s attorney general announced yesterday, hastening calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment.

The governor remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances”.

The nearly five-month investigation found Mr Cuomo’s administration was a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation”.

The probe, led by two outside lawyers, involved interviews with 179 people including accusers, current and former administration employees and the governor himself.

Anne Clark, who led the probe with former US attorney Joon Kim, said they found 11 accusers to be credible, noting their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference yesterday.

The investigation’s findings, detailed in a 165-page public report, turn up the pressure on the 63-year-old governor, who just a year ago was widely hailed for his steady leadership during the darkest days of the Covid-19 crisis, even writing a book about it.

Since then, he has seen his standing crumble with a number of harassment allegations, questions in a separate, ongoing inquiry into whether state resources went into writing the book and the discovery that his administration concealed the true number of nursing home deaths during the outbreak.

While Ms James concluded the investigation without referring the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges, local authorities could use its evidence and findings to mount their own cases.

The investigation’s findings are also expected to play an important role in an ongoing state Assembly inquiry into whether there are grounds to impeach Mr Cuomo.

Several Cuomo accusers demanded swifter action, calling on the governor to leave office immediately. Some Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.

“Resign, @NYGovCuomo,” Cuomo accuser and former aide Charlotte Bennett tweeted.

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Mr Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing.

Mr Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government.

The report detailed, for the first time, allegations that Mr Cuomo sexually harassed a female state trooper on his security detail. It said that the governor ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back, kissed her on the cheek, asked for her help in finding a girlfriend and asked why she did not wear a dress.

The report also included an allegation from a woman who worked for an energy company who said Mr Cuomo touched her inappropriately at an event. The woman said Mr Cuomo ran his fingers across the lettering on her shirt, reading the name of her company aloud.

Then he leaned in and said: “I’m going to say I see a spider on your shoulder,” and brushed his hand in between her shoulder and breasts.

Mr Cuomo’s lawyer issued a written rebuttal to the investigation’s findings. Mr Cuomo said he was hiring an expert to reform sexual harassment training for state employees, including the governor.

In his taped response, Mr Cuomo apologised to two accusers: Ms Bennett, who said the governor asked if she was open to sex with an older man after she confided in him that she had been a victim of sexual assault, and a woman he kissed at a wedding.

But he equivocated and lashed out at the investigative process, saying it was rife with “politics and bias”.

“For those who are using this moment to score political points or seek publicity or personal gain. I say they actually discredit the legitimate sexual harassment victims that the law was designed to protect,” he said.