‘Cuomo kissed me without consent’ – former aide of New York governor accuses him of sexual harassment

A former member of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ’s administration who has accused him of sexual harassment has claimed he once kissed her on the lips without consent.

Lindsey Boylan said that during more than three years in the Democrat’s administration, Mr Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs”, compared her to one of his rumoured ex-girlfriends and once remarked they should play strip poker.

The politician’s spokesperson Caitlin Girouard said that all Ms Boylan’s “claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false”.

But the state legislature’s two top leaders criticised Mr Cuomo’s alleged conduct as calls grew for an investigation.

Ms Boylan, a Democrat running for Manhattan borough president, made the new allegations in a post on the website Medium more than two months after she first spoke up about alleged mistreatment by Mr Cuomo. At the time, she hadn’t provided details, saying she had “no interest in speaking to journalists”.

She said her decision to say more followed Assembly member Ron Kim’s accusations of bullying and threats from Mr Cuomo and his aides.

Ms Boylan wrote the kiss happened at the end of a meeting with the governor at his New York City office.

“As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking,” she wrote. “The idea that someone might think I held my high-ranking position because of the Governor’s ‘crush’ on me was more demeaning than the kiss itself.”

When the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor initially tweeted in December that Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed her, the governor denied he had done anything inappropriate.

“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Mr Cuomo said at the time. “But it’s just not true.”

State Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a fellow Democrat, called Ms Boylan’s account “deeply

disturbing”.

“Harassment in the workplace of any kind should not be tolerated,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat.

