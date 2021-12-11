Court ruling puts Julian Assange a step closer to US extradition

Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to media outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the appeal against Assange's extradition in London on Friday, December 10. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British appellate court opened the door yesterday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the US criminal justice system.

The High Court in London ruled that US assurances were enough to guarantee Mr Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to Britain’s interior minister for review.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees law enforcement in the UK, will make the final decision.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,’’ the High Court ruling stated. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

Mr Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, called the decision a “grave miscarriage of justice” and said Mr Assange’s lawyers would seek to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

“We will fight,” Ms Moris said outside court, where supporters gathered with banners demanding Mr Assange’s release.

“Every generation has an epic fight to fight and this is ours, because Julian represents the fundamentals of what it means to live in a free society,” she said.

Mr Assange (50) is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. The High Court ordered that he remain in custody pending the outcome of the extradition case.

In January, a lower court judge refused the US request to extradite Mr Assange to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying the Australian citizen was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.

James Lewis, a lawyer for the US government, said Mr Assange “has no history of serious and enduring mental illness” and does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist harming himself.

US authorities have told British judges that if Mr Assange is extradited for prosecution, he would be eligible to serve any US prison sentence he receives in his native Australia. The authorities also said he wouldn’t be held at the supermax penitentiary in Florence, Colorado, the highest-security prison in the United States.

The US has indicted Mr Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although Lewis said “the longest sentence ever imposed for this offense is 63 months.”

Human rights and press freedom groups have condemned a High Court ruling that Mr Assange can be extradited as a “travesty of justice” and “hammer-blow to free expression”.

Responding to the decision Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said: “We condemn today’s decision, which will prove historic for all the wrong reasons.

“We fully believe that Julian Assange has been targeted for his contributions to journalism, and we defend this case because of its dangerous implications for the future of journalism and press freedom around the world

.”

Nils Muiznieks, Amnesty International’s Europe director, said: “This is a travesty of justice. By allowing this appeal, the High Court has chosen to accept the deeply flawed diplomatic assurances given by the US that Assange would not be held in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison.

“The fact that the US has reserved the right to change its mind at any time means that these assurances are not worth the paper they are

written on.”

He added: “If extradited to the US, Julian Assange could not only face trial on charges under the Espionage Act but also a real risk of serious human rights violations due to detention conditions that could amount to torture or other ill-treatment.”