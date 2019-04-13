Police say a couple made laxative-laced cookies for striking school employees because they were tired of noise from a picket line near their home.

Couple make laxative cookies for striking school employees 'because they were tired of noise from picket line'

Authorities in Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio say none of the striking workers ate the biscuits, but the couple were charged with contaminating the treats.

Police say the pair complained on Facebook about drivers hooting horns in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.

Investigators say they also made a video showing the laxative pills being mixed into the cookie batter.

Authorities say Bo Cosens and Rachel Sharrock had appeared in court to face several charges.

Irish Independent