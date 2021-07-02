Cosby ‘not home free’ as comic will now be called for civil case

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean and Bill Cosby speak outside his home on June 30, 2021 in Philadelphia. Photo: Michael Abbott/Getty

Gloria Allred, the lawyer who represented many of Bill Cosby’s accusers, has warned the comedian is “not home free” despite being released from prison.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad”, arrived home on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction.

It ruled the 83-year-old had been denied a fair trial in 2018. Cosby had served three years of a three to 10-year sentence.

Ms Allred, a celebrity lawyer and women’s rights activist, said the conviction being overturned on technical grounds “did not vindicate his conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused”.

Ms Allred said that now Cosby’s criminal case was over, she could pursue a civil complaint against the star.

She represents Judy Huth, who alleges that when she was 15, Cosby attacked her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974.

Ms Allred said she intends to have Cosby give evidence in the case and expects a trial date to be set “very soon”.

She said she will be taking Cosby’s testimony under oath, and because his criminal case has now concluded he will not be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

“He will be compelled to answer questions under oath in our case,” Ms Allred said.

Cosby posted a statement to his Twitter account, thanking his supporters and saying: “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.”

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004. Ms Constand’s allegations were the only ones against Cosby that were not too old to allow for criminal charges.

The court’s decision ex- pressly barred prosecutors from retrying him.

In a statement, Ms Constand and her attorneys said they were not only disappointed by the ruling, but concerned it could dissuade other victims from seeking justice.

“Once again, we remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories,” they said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who charged Cosby in 2015, noted a jury found him guilty and the decision was not based on the facts of the case.

Reaction was swift, with many women involved in the #MeToo movement expressing horror at the decision.

“This is why women do not come forward,” writer E Jean Carroll, who has accused former president Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s, wrote on Twitter. Mr Trump has denied her claim.

The court’s majority found a state prosecutor, Bruce Castor – a member of Mr Trump’s legal team during his impeachment – made a deal with Cosby’s attorneys in 2005 not to bring criminal charges after concluding he could not win a conviction.

As a result, Cosby was unable to avoid testifying as part of a civil lawsuit Ms Constand brought against him. In a sworn deposition, Cosby acknowledged giving women sedatives to facilitate sexual encounters, but maintained they were consensual. He paid Ms Constand a multi-million-dollar settlement.

His admission helped form the basis for criminal charges.

Mr Steele’s prosecution, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found, amounted to reneging on Mr Castor’s earlier promise not to charge Cosby, violating his due process rights.