Conviction of Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed reinstated by US court

Adnan Syed. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Erns Expand

Kanishka Singh

A US appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was found guilty of the 1999 killing of his former girlfriend in a case that drew attention after the podcast Serial raised doubts about his guilt.

After an investigation identified problems with the case, a circuit court judge last year vacated Syed's conviction in the murder of Hae Min Lee and ordered his release. He had served more than 20 years in prison.

