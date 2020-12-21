Controversy as police test drones to act on 911 emergency calls

Police forces across the US are trialling the use of drones to respond to emergency calls, sending them out to follow suspects on foot and in getaway cars, as well as helping in rescues.

Chula Vista police department in Southern California was the first in the country to trial a programme called Drone as First Responder, hoping to save millions on the cost of helicopters.

Officers launch an automated drone from the roof of the police department after receiving a 911 call, programming it to follow a particular person or vehicle on its own.

They have already been used in drug busts and police chases. Police in Chula Vista, which has a population of 270,000, have flown 4,100 drones since the programme began two years ago – sometimes as many as 15 a day.

Over the last few months, three other cities – two in California and one in Georgia – have joined the trial.

The new model autonomous drones, complete with long-distance cameras and sensors, use the same technology that powers self-driving cars and cost about $35,000 (€28,000) each.

With the pandemic still worsening, drones were a way of policing at a distance, said Rahul Sidhu, an officer in Redondo Beach, near Los Angeles, which started a programme similar to the one in Chula Vista just after the virus reached the US.

“We’re just trying to limit our exposure to other people,” he said.

But the use of the drones against civilians has raised some concerns among civil rights advocates. For example, some say the drones could easily be used to identify people.

“Communities should ask hard questions about these programmes. As the power and scope of this technology expands, so does the need for privacy protection,” Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Project on Speech, Privacy and Technology told The New York Times.

The Chula Vista department treats drone video much as it does video from police bodycams, storing footage as evidence and publicly releasing it with approval.

Questions have also been raised over the use of drones at Black Lives Matter protests that took place around the country after the police killing of George Floyd. In many cities, including Chula Vista, the deployment of drones at protests is forbidden.

Lawmakers are working to introduce legislation to regulate the use of such drones. One bill currently being considered effectively bans law enforcement agencies from using drones for recording or collecting data on the general public within open spaces, which includes parks and protests. It would also ban the use of facial recognition. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk