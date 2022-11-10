Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told to pay an extra $473m over Sandy Hook shooting hoax claims

Alex Jones says he doesn't have the money to pay the figure awarded against him. Photo: Mike Segar

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company were ordered to pay an extra $473m (€463m) to victims’ families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, adding to a nearly one billion dollar jury verdict issued last month.

​Judge Barbara Bellis, in the state of Connecticut, imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems.

Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 children and six teachers was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control.

Eight victims’ relatives and the FBI agent testified during a month-long trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened.

Strangers showed up at their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails while some received death and rape threats.

Six jurors ordered Jones to pay $965m (€946m) to compensate the 15 plaintiffs for defamation, infliction of emotional distress and violations of Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, which bans deceptive business practices and unfair competition.

Jones has called the trial unfair and an assault on free speech rights.

He says he will appeal against the verdicts and also says he does not have the money to pay such huge amounts, because he has less than $2m to his name – which contradicted evidence at a similar trial in Texas.

Yesterday, Jones called the award “ridiculous” and a “joke” and said he has little money to pay the damages.

“Well, of course I’m laughing at it,” he said. “It’d be like if you sent me a bill for a billion dollars in the mail.

“Oh man, we got you. It’s all for psychological effect. It’s all the Wizard of Oz – when they know full well the bankruptcy going on and all the rest of it, that it’ll show what I’ve got and that’s it, and I have almost nothing.”

Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable for damages without a trial last year, as a consequence of what she called his repeated failures to turn over many financial documents and other records to the plaintiffs.

After the unusual “default” ruling, the jury was tasked only with deciding on the amount of compensatory damages and whether punitive damages were warranted.​