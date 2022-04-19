Conspiracy site Infowars files for bankruptcy as founder faces defamation lawsuits over Sandy Hook comments

THE fake news and conspiracy website Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder, Alex Jones, faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganises its finances. In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 (€46,000) or less and estimated liabilities of $1m – $10m.

Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Mr Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Mr Jones promoted.

Mr Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against him.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Mr Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Mr Jones has called that allegation “ridiculous”.