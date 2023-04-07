| 4.2°C Dublin

Conservative US Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas did not declare years of luxury trips from Republican donor

This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking – almost cartoonish’ – Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Photo: AP Expand

Ultra-conservative US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, it has been reported.

In a lengthy story published on Thursday the nonprofit investigative journalism organisation ProPublica catalogues various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well as to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, ProPublica reported.

