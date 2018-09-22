Six siblings of a Republican Congressman standing for re-election in the US have taken the unusual decision to release an advert telling people not to vote for him.

Congressman's six siblings launch TV ad attacking him and endorsing his rival

Six of Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar's siblings have endorsed his rival, Democrat David Brill on the TV advert.

To give their endorsement more impact, the ad doesn't name the six speakers until the end.

It begins with a woman "Grace, rural physician", saying, "Paul Gosar the congressman isn't doing anything to support rural America."

Next is a statement from "David, lawyer", saying "Paul's absolutely not working for his district".

Next up is "Jennifer, medical interpreter" who says "If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he'd be fighting for social security, for better access to healthcare."

A man called "Tim" quickly agrees, saying "He is not listening to you, and he does not have your best interests at heart". -

It is only at this moment that we realise they are Mr Gosar's family, when he says, "My name is Tim Gosar".

Local paper the Arizona Republic called the ad "brutal, but not unexpected".

Mr Gosar got a lot of media attention after the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, when he suggested it was planned by "the Left" to undermine the president.

He also called Democratic Party donor George Soros a Nazi collaborator in an interview with another news outlet.

Seven of his siblings signed an open letter to the Kingman Daily Miner, stating: "It is extremely upsetting to have to call you out on this, Paul, but you've forced our hand with your deceit and anti-Semitic dog whistle."

Mr Gosar has not yet responded to the ad campaign. The Republican is considered likely to keep the seat he has held since 2011.

