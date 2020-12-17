Congress chiefs 'closing in' on a $900bn Covid bill to include stimulus checks

Senator John Thune said both sides are motivated to come to an agreement. Photo: Reuters

US Congressional negotiators yesterday were “closing in” on a $900bn (€740bn) Covid-19 aid bill that will include $600 (€493) to $700 (€575) stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said.

Top members of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-controlled Senate sounded the most positive they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

They are nearing a deal as rates of Covid-19 infections are soaring to new highs, even as the US starts to vaccinate people. The country’s economy also still shows signs of weakening.

Congressional leaders made substantial progress toward compromising on a new coronavirus aid plan during talks that stretched into the night on Tuesday.

Negotiators were looking for a way to shift the approach to aiding hard-hit state and local governments, which has been a key Democratic priority, one source familiar with the talks said. The measure, to be attached to a spending bill that must pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown, is not expected to include new protections for companies from lawsuits related to the pandemic, something high on the Republican agenda.

“I think both sides are sufficiently motivated given the time of the year and everything that’s at stake and trying to get virus relief out there,” Senator John Thune, the Senate’s second-ranked Republican, said.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber’s number two Democrat, said the goal was to reach an agreement yesterday and have it ready for voting today.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he felt optimistic.

“We made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package,” Mr McConnell said in the Senate. “We need vaccine distribution money, we need to re-up the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to save jobs, we need to continue to provide for laid-off Americans.”

PPP is the federal loan and grant aid to small businesses suffering from the pandemic.

“It’s not a done deal yet, but we are very close,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Mr Thune said the proposed direct payments to individuals would be around $600 to $700 per person.

Mark Ritacco, director of governmental affairs for the National Association of Counties, said some steps Congress could take to help local authorities include providing a one-year extension of unused funds provided by the Cares Act, a Covid-19 relief bill enacted in March. His organisation also hopes Congress will expand the number of counties that can receive aid to include smaller counties, especially as they must administer the new vaccines.

The apparent breakthrough comes at a key moment for a US economy clearly weakening after an initial rebound from recession triggered by the pandemic earlier this year.

Consumer spending, buoyed through the summer and early fall by more than $3trn (€2.46trn) in federal assistance, has hit a wall as new lockdowns limit business activity and keep people home.

President-elect Joe Biden said the stimulus package was encouraging but more aid would be needed.

