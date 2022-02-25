Confused Trump believes US has invaded in Ukraine in Fox call-in

Former US President Donald Trump appeared to be under the impression that the US had invaded Ukraine during an exchange with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Bashing President Joe Biden for his handling of the crisis, Mr Trump and Ms Ingraham discussed the invasion, with Ms Ingraham repeating a report about an amphibious landing in Odessa, which Mr Trump appeared to think was a reference to US troops.

“We’re just learning that US officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine,” Ms Ingraham told Mr Trump.

“A month ago or three weeks ago, all the so-called experts were saying that Putin was probably gonna just be content with staying in those separatists regions. But I think given what’s unfolded – sadly with a lot of weakness in the United States – they just decided to go for it. I mean, it looks like they’re going for it,” she added.

“Well, I think the whole thing, again, would’ve never happened. It shouldn’t happen. And it’s a very sad thing,” Mr Trump responded.

“But you know what’s also very dangerous is you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura,” he continued before the host interrupted him.

“No, those are the Russian amphibious landings,” she said.

Continuing, Mr Trump later added: “That’s all we need. That’ll be next, ok? Now, we want to protect our own borders. You know, we oughta get to the southern border and start protecting the southern border. But it’s a very terrible situation. It’s a situation that should’ve never happened.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning other foreign powers of consequences should they intervene.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” he said in a televised address.