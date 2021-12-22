| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chris Noth’s behaviour on set of ‘Sex and the City’ was disgusting. I know – I was there

He pointed to my fellow stand-in and said, ‘I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer’ 

'Sex and the City' actors and their stand-ins, including Heather Kristin, second from left. Picture: Heather Kristin Expand
Heather Kristin with members of the 'Sex and the City' cast. Picture: Heather Kristin Expand
Heather Kristin with Sarah Jessica Parker. Picture: Heather Kristin Expand
Chris North. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

'Sex and the City' actors and their stand-ins, including Heather Kristin, second from left. Picture: Heather Kristin

'Sex and the City' actors and their stand-ins, including Heather Kristin, second from left. Picture: Heather Kristin

Heather Kristin with members of the 'Sex and the City' cast. Picture: Heather Kristin

Heather Kristin with members of the 'Sex and the City' cast. Picture: Heather Kristin

Heather Kristin with Sarah Jessica Parker. Picture: Heather Kristin

Heather Kristin with Sarah Jessica Parker. Picture: Heather Kristin

Chris North. Photo: Reuters

Chris North. Photo: Reuters

/

'Sex and the City' actors and their stand-ins, including Heather Kristin, second from left. Picture: Heather Kristin

Heather Kristin, New York

WHEN Mr Big, the character played by Chris Noth, died in the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That, I felt relief.

I’m sure the three women who have come forward in the last week with allegations of sexual assault against Noth felt the same. As a former stand-in who worked on Sex and the City for four seasons, I remember his toxic behaviour all too vividly.

Most Watched

Privacy