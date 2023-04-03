| 10.7°C Dublin

Chinese weather balloon that flew over US gathered intelligence from military sites

US Navy recover remnants of surveillance balloon after it is shot down off the coast of South Carolina in February. Photo: US Navy via AP Expand

US Navy recover remnants of surveillance balloon after it is shot down off the coast of South Carolina in February. Photo: US Navy via AP

Doina Chiacu and Juby Babu

A Chinese balloon that flew across the US was able to gather intelligence from several military sites and transmit it back to Beijing in real time, despite the Biden administration's efforts to prevent it from doing so.

NBC News reported that the high-altitude balloon, controlled by Beijing, was able to make multiple passes over some of the sites before it was shot down on February 4.

