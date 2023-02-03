| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

  • Balloon has been flying over United States for couple of days
  • Pentagon advised Biden against shooting it down
  • F-22s mobilized at Montana airport
  • Canada reports "potential second incident"
A Raftor F22 from the US Air Force Expand

Close

A Raftor F22 from the US Air Force

A Raftor F22 from the US Air Force

A Raftor F22 from the US Air Force

Ryan Woo in Beijing and Akriti Sharma

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, US officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Fighter jets were mobilized but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat, advice Biden accepted, US officials said.

Most Watched

Privacy