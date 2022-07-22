China is determined to seize Taiwan by force, warn CIA spy chiefs

US President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House last November. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The director of the US’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has warned that China appears determined to forcefully seize Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing’s calculations on when and how – not whether – to invade.

China likely saw in Ukraine that “you don’t achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force,” William Burns said in a speech yesterday at the Aspen Security Forum.

He said that while China was “unsettled” over Russia’s protracted five-month-old war in Ukraine, it was drawing lessons from Moscow’s “strategic failure” for its own battle plans for Taiwan. “Our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it,” he said.

Mr Burns played down speculation about an imminent invasion, but added the risks “become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade that you get".

His comments came as Joe Biden, the US president, warned against reported plans by Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, to visit Taiwan next month, saying the US military has advised her not to go.

It was reported on Tuesday that Mrs Pelosi planned to move forward with a trip to Taipei that had been postponed in April after she tested positive for Covid-19.

“Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Mr Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “But I don’t know what the status of it is.”

His comments come ahead of his own plans to speak to Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, in ten days’ time, and amid strong objections from Beijing about Mrs Pelosi’s intentions to travel to Taiwan, a democratic-governed island it claims as its own territory.

Her office declined to comment, citing security protocols.

But the visit, if it went ahead, would make Democrat Mrs Pelosi the highest-ranking American politician to visit the Indo-Pacific ally since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, travelled there 25 years ago when he was House Speaker.

Beijing, which in recent years has stepped up its efforts to globally isolate Taiwan, reacted forcefully to the reports.

Zhao Lijiang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said it would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces.”

In April, Beijing warned of a “strong response” if the visit went ahead.

Foreign policy analysts yesterday argued Mr Biden’s latest statement now risks making his administration look weak to China.

