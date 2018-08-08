News North America

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Children discovered at New Mexico compound 'were being trained to commit school shootings'

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Prosecutors say that children discovered at a New Mexico compound were being trained to commit school shootings.

Court documents filed on Wednesday say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was conducting weapons training at the compound near the Colorado border where 11 hungry children were found in filthy conditions.

Prosecutors filed the documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail.

Wahhaj was arrested last week with four other adults. They are facing child abuse charges.

Authorities say the remains of a boy also were found on the compound, but have not been positively identified by a medical examiners.

Press Association

