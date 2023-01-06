Child (6) shoots and critically injures teacher in US school shooting

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Va. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom in the US.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in the city of Newport News in the state of Virginia, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.