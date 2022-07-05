Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this still image obtained from a social media video. Robert Crimo/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Police search the vehicle in which Robert E. Crimo III, a "person of interest" named by law enforcement in a Fourth of July parade mass shooting in neighbouring Highland Park, was taken into custody after a brief chase in Lake Forest, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022 in a still image from video. ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via REUTERS
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this wanted poster released July 4, 2022. Lake County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this handout photo released July 4, 2022. City of Highland Park, Illinois Government/Handout via Reuters
Crimo’s Facebook and Instagram pages had been removed by the time police released his name, with his YouTube channel also later removed.
A series of videos uploaded by Crimo have remained online, having been reuploaded after his channels were deactivated.
The video for his song Toy Soldier features a stick-figure animation of a man firing a gun at people and later lying in a pool of blood after apparently being shot by police.
Crimo also has an IMDb page that lists him as the writer, director, composer, producer and actor in a pair of music videos.
In another he raps in a set resembling a small classroom, which features the sounds of gunshots and maniacal laughter.
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this handout photo released July 4, 2022. City of Highland Park, Illinois Government/Handout via Reuters
Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. is seen in this wanted poster released July 4, 2022. Lake County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
On Spotify Crimo has uploaded three albums titled Messages, Observer and Awake the Rapper, and three singles along with his Brainwashed EP.
His most played song, By the Pond, has racked up over two million listens.