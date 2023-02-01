| 6.5°C Dublin

Charges filed against actor Alec Baldwin after set death include expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety

Morgan Lee

Prosecutors linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety as they filed a felony involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on October 21, 2021.

