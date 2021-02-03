Capitol riot accused try to shift blame to Trump

A mob of supporters of US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. File Photo: Leah Millis/ Reuters

Emanuel Jackson (20 ) was caught on video using a metal bat to strike the protective shields wielded by police officers as they tried to fend off rioters storming the US Capitol on January 6.

Mr Jackson, awaiting trial in federal court on assault charges, is adopting a novel legal defence: seeking to pin the blame on Donald Trump, citing the former president’s remarks at a rally shortly before the Capitol siege.

Mr Trump told the crowd to “fight like hell,” said “we will not take it anymore” and repeated his false claims that the election was stolen through voting fraud. Mr Trump exhorted followers to go to the Capitol. The ensuing rampage left five people dead.

Mr Jackson’s lawyer, Brandi Harden, wrote in a January 22 court filing that “the nature and circumstances of this offence must be viewed through the lens of an event inspired by the President of the United States.”

The siege, Ms Harden added, “appears to have been spontaneous and sparked by the statements made during the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally”.

At least six of the 170 people charged in connection with the Capitol siege have tried to shift at least some of the blame on to Mr Trump as they defend themselves in court or in the court of public opinion.

Other defendants to take this route include Jacob Chansley, who donned a horned headdress during the attack, and Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys right-wing group who is accused of shattering a window in the Capitol so rioters could enter.

“The boss of the country said, ‘People of the country, come on down, let people know what you think,’” Mr Pezzola’s defence lawyer, Michael Scibetta, told Reuters. “The logical thinking was, ‘He invited us down.’”

Lawyers have not yet sought dismissal of charges or acquittal during a trial based on the idea that Mr Trump incited their clients, instead making the claim as part of efforts to spare them from pretrial detention.

No defendant will be able to avoid criminal culpability by saying they were incited by Mr Trump, said Jay Town, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Birmingham, Alabama, during the Trump administration.

“If anything, it is an admission to criminal conduct,” said Mr Town, now the general counsel of cybersecurity firm Gray Analytics. “While this ineffective tactic may help with headlines, it will not help the fate of any defendant.”

Mr Trump took to a stage near the White House and exhorted supporters to “fight”, using the word more than 20 times. He told the crowd that “everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol”. About 50 minutes into the speech, many of them did.

Trump adviser Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legal strategy of blaming the former president. Mr Trump has called his speech “totally appropriate”.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” stemming from his January 6 speech. He faces an impeachment trial next week.

Enough Republican senators have signalled opposition to impeachment to indicate that the chamber almost certainly will fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

