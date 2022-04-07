Capitol riot accused acquitted by Donald Trump-appointed judge

A federal judge yesterday issued the first acquittal in a criminal trial stemming from the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case against a New Mexico man on misdemeanour charges.

In a case that could embolden some of the hundreds of other defendants facing minor misdemeanour charges to go to trial rather than seeking plea deals, US District Judge Trevor McFadden accepted Matthew Martin’s argument that he did not know he was breaking the law when he entered the Capitol.

Mr Martin, a former US government contractor from Santa Fe, asserted that police officers allowed him into the Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump who sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

Prosecutors were required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Martin knew he was entering a restricted area.

Judge McFadden, who was appointed by Mr Trump, decided prosecutors had not met that burden.

Mr Martin’s lawyer Dan Cron said in an interview that his client looks forward to moving on with his life.

Following the Capitol riot, Mr Martin lost his top-secret level clearance and his job as a contractor supporting the US Department of Energy’s nuclear stockpile in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Mr Martin had waived his right to a trial by jury, instead asking Judge McFadden to determine his guilt or innocence in a proceeding known as a bench trial.

This was the second such trial Judge McFadden oversaw following one last month for another New Mexico man also facing January 6 misdemeanour charges.

He found that defendant, Couy Griffin, guilty of entering a restricted area protected by the Secret Service. But the judge acquitted Griffin on a disorderly conduct charge.

Also last month, the US Justice Department secured an important victory in the first January 6 criminal case to culminate in a jury trial.

Jurors found Guy Reffitt of Texas guilty of all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.