Capitol officer tells congress hearing ‘I feel like I went to hell and back’

Four police officers yesterday told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted with racial insults, heard threats including “kill him with his own gun” and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the US Capitol on January 6 against a mob of then-president Donald Trump’s supporters.

Often tearful, sometimes profane, the officers called the rioters “terrorists” engaged in an “attempted coup”. During a three-and-a-half hour congressional hearing, they also criticised Republican lawmakers who have sought to downplay the attack.

“I feel like I went to hell and back to protect the people in this room,” said District of Columbia police officer Michael Fanone, referring to lawmakers. “The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” Mr Fanone added, slamming his hand onto the witness table.

It was a dramatic first hearing for a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee tasked with investigating the worst violence at the Capitol since the British invasion in the War of 1812.

Some Democrats have suggested Mr Trump be called as a witness. The officers recounted how the rioters fought on the Republican former-president’s behalf as they sought to prevent Congress from formally certifying now-President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory after Mr Trump’s false claims the election was stolen through widespread voting fraud.

“He himself helped create this monstrosity,” Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said of Mr Trump as he described rioters wielding weapons including police shields, batons, sledge hammers, flag poles, taser devices and chemical irritants.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican panel member, warned against “whitewashing” a riot in which more than 535 people now face criminal charges even as Trump allies try to minimise the incident and accuse the committee of political motivations.

The panel heard the most detailed public account to date of what police faced during the rampage. More than a hundred officers were injured by hundreds of rioters.

Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, tried to shift blame onto Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her responsible for Capitol security arrangements.