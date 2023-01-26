| 3.8°C Dublin

Canadian staring guru accused of sex assaults on followers while he had them transfixed for hours

Nick Allen

A Canadian self-styled spiritual leader has been charged with sexually assaulting followers whom he transfixed by silently staring at them for hours.

John de Ruiter (63) was arrested and charged with sex assaults on four alleged victims in separate incidents between 2017 and 2020.

