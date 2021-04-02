Canadian armed forces rocked by sexual misconduct allegations

Questions have been raised about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to rooting out sexual harassment in federal institutions

Separate allegations of sexual misconduct by Canada’s recently retired chief of the defence staff General Jonathan Vance, his successor Admiral Art McDonald and other top military officials have rocked the country’s armed forces.

The allegations against Canada’s most senior military officers are being investigated by a parliamentary committee and the military police. They’re also renewing criticism about the military’s efforts to eliminate a long-standing problem, and raising questions about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to rooting out sexual harassment in federal institutions.

The crisis deepened this week after the Department of Defence said that Vice Admiral Haydn Edmundson, the military officer in charge of human resources, had been placed on indefinite leave while the military police investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by him several decades ago.

The allegations have left service members reeling. Lieutenant Colonel Eleanor Taylor, the first woman to lead a Canadian infantry company in combat, resigned this month, writing in a letter to senior military officials that she was “disgusted” it has taken so long to investigate top leaders.

Mr Vance is being investigated for allegations of a sexual relationship with a woman who was his subordinate that continued after he became chief of the defence staff in 2015, and an inappropriate email sent to a junior employee.

Major Kellie Brennan has said she believed Mr Vance had abused his authority by having a relationship with her and held her back in her career when he was her boss.

Mr Vance has said there was no intimate relationship while he was Ms Brennan’s superior and denied preventing her from advancing in her career. He said he had no recollection of the email, but was willing to apologise, if he had sent it.

Mr McDonald replaced Mr Vance in January. In his first speech, he apologised to service members who had experienced “racism, discriminatory behavior and/or hateful conduct”.

He voluntarily stepped aside in February amid an investigation into unspecified allegations. It has been reported the allegations involved an incident with a junior female officer in 2010. He has not commented publicly.





