California starts roll-out of Covid vaccine to children aged five to 11-years-old

Renan Rojas (5) sits on his mum, Daniela Cantano's lap, as he receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in San Diego. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake

Scavenger hunts and blow-up animals greeted children at some of California’s vaccination sites today as children aged 5 to 11 got their first Covid-19 jab a day after the federal government approved kid-size doses of the vaccinations.

As part of an ambitious plan to offer coronavirus vaccinations to California’s 3.5 million children in that age group, the state intends to offer the vaccines at locations including school clinics, pharmacies, paediatrician offices and county sites, many of which will launch in the coming days.

Health officials said they are expecting 1.2 million initial doses of the paediatric vaccine.

Santa Clara County, the home of Silicon Valley, started doling out jabs early today, and appointments quickly booked up. The county expects to receive about 55,000 doses this week and will open additional clinics at 80 school sites and send out mobile vaccine teams to low-income neighbourhoods.

“This is an important step in protecting our children and our community, providing relief for families, and creating an additional level of protection to maintain in-person learning for our schools,” Santa Clara Health Officer Sara Cody said in a statement.

Many of the county sites were decorated with kid-friendly motifs like animals and included games like scavenger hunts, while others handed out colouring books and prizes, officials said.

Pop-up clinics in Los Angeles County also started giving doses to children on today. The county is the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, including about 900,000 children between 5 and 11-years-old.

California has one of the highest vaccination rates in the US, and has also had some of the strictest masking and vaccination requirements.

However new cases and hospitalizations have plateaued recently after a steady two-month decline that saw California boast the nation’s lowest infection rate.

State models show a gradual increase in hospitalizations in the next month as colder weather and holidays drive people inside.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced last month that California would have the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren - about 6.7 million public and private school students in the nation’s most populous state - once the federal government has given final approval for the shots.

The mandate will be phased in and will likely not take full effect until next July.

Mr Newsom hailed the new availability today, saying the pandemic “has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids".

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles yesterday: a recommendation from advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

The federal government has promised enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million children in this age group, with many enthusiastic parents rushing to get their younger children inoculated before the holiday season.

Many counties plan to begin their rollout at mass vaccination sites this weekend.

In Marin County, outside San Francisco, officials expect to be able to vaccinate 1,000 children per day at rotating sites.