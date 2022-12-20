Burglar tried to steal gifts from under De Niro’s tree

A serial burglar was disturbed while trying to steal Robert De Niro’s Christmas presents, as the actor and his 10-year-old daughter slept upstairs.

Police arrested Shanice Aviles and charged her with burglary after finding her in De Niro’s home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 2.45am yesterday.

It has been reported that Aviles (30) attempted to steal gifts that had been placed underneath the family’s Christmas tree.

Aviles, a convicted burglar who has been arrested more than 20 times, was spotted by police trying the door handles of various properties in the neighbourhood.

They lost sight of her for a few minutes after she turned a corner into East 65th Street but noticed that a townhouse door was open.

A tactical team then went into the building, where they found Aviles on the second floor using an iPad that they later learnt belonged to De Niro. She was recognised as a wanted criminal and taken into custody.

Police then went to the next floor, where they spotted De Niro’s family photographs. Officers woke the two-time Academy Award-winner and his daughter, who was sleeping in another room at the time of the attempted burglary.

Neither had been harmed and locksmiths were later seen working outside the home. Police later said De Niro (79) had indicated that he wanted to press charges against Aviles, who has been arrested nine times since November 21 by the 19th precinct’s public safety team.

Multiple bench warrants have also been issued for her arrest.

She has been arrested a total of 27 times, including the latest incident, mainly for burglaries, including one in the Queens neighbourhood of New York, on Black Friday, police said.

Mr De Niro’s spokesman indicated the property was a temporary rental home.

Officers said the basement door of the property showed signs of forced entry.