Burglar tried to steal gifts from under De Niro’s tree

Robert De Niro slept while his Manhattan house was being burgled. Photo: PA Expand

Robert De Niro slept while his Manhattan house was being burgled. Photo: PA

Verity Bowman

A serial burglar was disturbed while trying to steal Robert De Niro’s Christmas presents, as the actor and his 10-year-old daughter slept upstairs.

Police arrested Shanice Aviles and charged her with burglary after finding her in De Niro’s home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan at 2.45am yesterday.

