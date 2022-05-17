Buffalo massacre suspect was arrested last year for threats at his high school

A woman chalks a message at a makeshift memorial outside Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York. A gunman opened fire at the store killing 10 people and wounding another three. The attack was believed to be motivated by racial hatred. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mourners support each other while visiting a makeshift memorial outside Tops Friendly Markets. A gunman opened fire at the store killing 10 people and wounding another three. The attack was believed to be motivated by racial hatred. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

As Buffalo mourned the 10 people slaughtered in a mass shooting, authorities confirmed that the 18-year-old suspect, Payton Gendron, was investigated less than a year ago for making a threat at his high school.

New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy said that on June 8, 2021, investigators “responded to Susquehanna High School in Conklin, New York, to investigate a report that a 17-year-old student had made a threatening statement”.

The student was taken into custody under a provision of the state’s mental health law “and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation”, the spokesman said.

“The information we have is he was there for a day and a half, was evaluated and then released at that point,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Gendron was not charged.

The teen, police were told, had made comments that prompted concerns he might be planning to shoot people around the time of his high school graduation, according to law enforcement officials.

Mr Gramaglia, asked about the threat, said: “From what I have, it was a generalised threat; not a specific threat made at a specific place or person.”

Gendron allegedly drove from his home in Conklin to Buffalo on Saturday, donned full tactical gear and opened fire at a busy Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly black neighbourhood, shooting 13 in all, including a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard, who tried to stop him.

Read More

Gendron surrendered at the scene and was charged on Saturday evening with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, federal and state law enforcement officials conducted searches at Gendron’s home in the small town outside of Binghamton – about 200 miles from Buffalo – and investigators continued to pore over the killing scene, still roped with yellow police tape even as mourners gathered for a vigil across the street and a memorial of flowers grew larger.

At the same time, the names of the dead began to emerge.

There was Aaron Salter Jr (55), the security guard who was killed while he engaged the shooter, hailed by Mr Gramaglia as a “hero” who “went down fighting”. There was Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of the city’s retired fire commissioner, whose life’s mission was caring for her ageing husband in a nearby nursing home. There was Pearl Young, who fed the hungry and was a “faithful member” of the Church of God in Christ, her pastor said in a tweet. And there was Katherine “Kat” Massey (72), a civil rights and education activist.

New York governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, told a Buffalo radio station that she invited President Joe Biden to the city. “I said, ‘Mr President, it would be so powerful if you came here,’” Ms Hochul said. “‘This community is in such pain, and to see the president of the United States show them the attention that Buffalo doesn’t always get.’”

Yesterday, Mr Biden paid particular tribute to Mr Salter who “gave his life trying to save others” by opening fire at the gunman.

Gendron was arrested at the supermarket and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Before the shooting, Gendron is reported to have posted online a screed overflowing with racism and anti-Semitism. The writer of the document described himself as a supporter of Dylann Roof, who killed nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Brenton Tarrant, who targeted mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

Mr Gramaglia said Gendron is “someone who has hate in their heart, soul and mind”, and called the attack “an absolute racist hate crime”.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, a Democrat and the city’s first black mayor, called for “sensible gun control” to prevent mass shootings, decrying the alleged gunman’s white supremacist ideology that Mr Brown said pushed him to drive across the state with the intent to “take as many black lives as possible”.

“I think the question that we need to ask ourselves: Are any residents safe in this country anywhere?” Mr Brown said on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Federal authorities are pursuing the case as a racially motivated hate crime, meaning they may file federal civil rights charges in addition to the state murder charge levelled against Gendron.

Read More

© Washington Post