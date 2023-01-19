| -0.5°C Dublin

British actor goes missing while hiking in California mountains

Julian Sands Expand
Julian Sands and Helena Bonham-Carter in A Room With a View (1985) Expand

Julian Sands and Helena Bonham-Carter in A Room With a View (1985)

Steve Gorman

British-born film actor Julian Sands, known for his starring roles in such films as A Room with a View and Warlock, has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California.

The 65-year-old performer was reported missing by his wife on Friday evening, January 13, after he had gone hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

