A hiker claims to have seen Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide by authorities in a case that has gripped America.

Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, said he believed he had spoken with Mr Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina – close to the border with Tennessee.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” he told the New York Post.

Mr Laundrie, whom police had sought in connection with her death during their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with fraudulently using her bank debit card.

The couple embarked on their trip in June in her van, posting videos along the way on social media.

A search warrant was issued for Mr Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Ms Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged in her death.

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is now working to confirm the tip from a hiker who claimed that he talked with Brian Laundrie near the border of Tennessee and North Carolina.

Chapman’s daughter Lyssa told the New York Post that she has been in contact with Dennis Davis, the hiker who alleged that he had “no doubt” that he encountered Mr Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail.

She said: “I do believe Dennis. I am convinced he’s convinced.”

She added: “We’re doing everything we can to verify Dennis’ tip but there isn’t much to go off other than the location.”

But “we’re working that tip for sure,” she confirmed on Sunday.

Dennis Davis said that Mr Laundrie told him that he was lost and was trying to get to California after getting in a fight with his girlfriend.

Mr Davis said: “He said me and my girlfriend had a fight, and man, I love her, and she called me, and I need to go out to California to see her.”

Mr Davis told him to take I-40 West, but, he claims that Mr Laundrie refused and said that he would rather stay on Waterville Road by the Pigeon River.

“He said, ‘No, I think this road that we’re on — I’m going to take it to California,’” Mr Davis added.

Meanwhile, former FBI agent Maureen O’Connell has said that she thinks that Brian Laundrie will be found alive.

“This whole case is filled with one wild goose chase after another,” Ms O’Connell told Fox News on Thursday.

“I have a feeling that [Mr Laundrie] is going to be found, and he is going to be found alive,” she added.

“All the information that’s been coming in for weeks now, as you layer it upon itself, you can start to see all these things coming to fruition.

“For example, now they’re starting to really piece together the activities of the parents,” she said.

“When you look at what was done, and what wasn’t done, when you look at the timing of that, you can find the point where they decided they were going to 100pc support their son and not support the Petito family or Gabby.”