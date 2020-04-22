Boy (7) accidentally shoots dead his three-year-old sister

A seven-year-old boy accidentally killed his three-year-old sister after shooting her with an unsecured shotgun, police said.

Officers in Westminster, near Denver, Colorado, said the boy was playing with his sister when he found the loaded gun in Tuesday morning.

The children's mother, Michaela Dawn Harman, was at home and arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death.

She is in custody while the boy and another of his younger siblings are in the temporary care of child welfare officials.

PA Media