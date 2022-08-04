Boost for Democrats as voters in Republican stronghold Kansas reject anti-abortion proposal

Democrat Stephanie Clayton reacts to the news that voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, in Overland Park, Kansas. Photo: Evert Nelson/USA Today Network via REUTERS

US Democrats believe their prospects in this year’s midterm elections have been boosted after voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas resoundingly rejected a proposal to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution.

The first test of voter sentiment after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade resulted in a major win for pro-choice advocates, with a landslide victory of over 20 percentage points.

The result has sent shock waves through the US political landscape ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Joe Biden’s party is polling behind the Republicans in key battleground states, but the issue of abortion could have a galvanising effect on swing voters keen to protect the right to choose.

Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator, told MSNBC after the vote: “This should be a flashing signal to every Democratic candidate out there.”

Seizing on the momentum, the president last night signed an executive order aimed at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to gain access to the procedure.

The order instructs the health and human services department to consider ways to expand Medicaid coverage.

Last night, Mr Biden also launched a federal task force on access to reproductive care, which will be led by Kamala Harris, the vice-president.

In Kansas, a result the other way would have allowed the Republican-controlled legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright, but now abortion will remain permitted up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

After calling on Congress to “restore the protections of Roe (v Wade)”, Mr Biden added: “The American people must continue to use their voices to protect the right to women’s healthcare, including abortion.”

Last night, the US president went on the attack, saying that the Republican party has “no clue about the power of American women”.

“Republicans in Congress with their extreme Maga (Make America Great Again) ideology are determined to go even further: talking about nationwide bans that would outlaw abortion in every state in every circumstance; going after the broader right to privacy as well.”

In a message to voters, he said that if Congress fails to act to codify Roe v Wade in federal law, “the people of this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

