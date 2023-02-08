| 5.8°C Dublin

Bono and family of Tyre Nichols among guests as Joe Biden makes State of the Union address

US President Joe Biden

Zeke Miller

US President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Bono and the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a police beating, were among guests as Mr Biden made his speech.

